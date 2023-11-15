Transport

New subway station opens in Bucharest’s District 4

15 November 2023

The new Tudor Arghezi subway station on Berceni Road, in Bucharest’s District 4, was inaugurated on Wednesday, November 15. At the same time, the park & ride facility built close to the new station was also opened, offering drivers 350 parking spaces. 

The City Hall of District 4 built the station in partnership with Metrorex.

The trains started running just before noon on Wednesday. In the first phase, the subway trains are scheduled to use a single line and stop at the Tudor Arghezi station every 8 minutes. The waiting time is estimated to drop to 4 minutes once the automation system is completed, according to the City Hall.

“Today we mark a very important moment in the development of Bucharest,” District 4 mayor Daniel Baluta said at the inauguration, quoted by Euronews Romania.

According to a previous announcement from the District 4 City Hall, the project was developed with an investment of EUR 50 million, covered with non-refundable funds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Bogdan-Ioan Buda)

1

