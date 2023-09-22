New subway station to open in Bucharest’s District 4 this fall after EUR 50 mln investment

The Tudor Arghezi subway station will enter the public passenger transport circuit managed by Metrorex by mid-November at the latest, Bucharest's District 4 City Hall announced. The project was developed with an investment of EUR 50 million, covered with non-refundable funds.

The new station, the only such facility built by a local authority in Romania, will be connected to the nearby multi-storey car park through an underground pedestrian tunnel, the same source said.

Together with the connecting line, the new station has an area of over 15,000 square meters between Berceni station, the current end of the M2 line, and the Ring Road, and has a route with a total length of 1.6 km. It is built above ground and has a height regime of P+2E.

The Tudor Arghezi subway station offers several facilities, such as five pedestrian access areas, seven escalators, seven elevators, tactile strips for the visually impaired, and a video surveillance system with 70 cameras.

"All these investments were made to develop the subway infrastructure, a non-polluting and sustainable means of transport, which in the future will interconnect the localities in the southern part of the Capital and which will cut pollution by reducing the number of cars entering Bucharest's road traffic," reads the District 4 City Hall's press release.

For this purpose, the municipality is building a new parking lot on Berceni Road, in close proximity to the Tudor Arghezi subway station. The new Park & Ride has a capacity of 300 places.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)