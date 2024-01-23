Eastern Romania: Iași Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal

The international airport of Iași, in eastern Romania, inaugurated its fourth passenger terminal on Tuesday, January 23. With this new addition, it has become the second-largest airport in Romania, according to the official announcement.

The T4 terminal, which required an investment of over RON 391 million without VAT, can process 3.5 million passengers annually. It was built from scratch in about a year with 85% European funds, 13% contribution from the state budget, and 2% from the airport's own budget.

"A developed airport means a developed community, and until we have the highways that connect Iași with the west and the south of the country, the Iași Airport is the aerial highway that connects us with the whole of Europe," said Costel Alexe, president of the Iași County Council.

In turn, Romeo Vatră, General Director of Iași Airport, commented: "The completion of the new terminal, T4, an investment worth EUR 100 million, represents a new important stage in the history of Iași Airport. In just 14 months since the beginning of the works, today we have a completely new airport in Iași, with a terminal 10 times larger, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and first-of-its-kind facilities."

"Our challenge now, after the completion of the reception procedure, will be to make the new terminal operational as quickly as possible so as to open it on March 31, with Romania's entry into Schengen by air," he added.

The new T4 terminal has three levels, seven boarding gates, 20 check-in counters and 8 self-check-in systems. With an area of over 31,000 square meters, it is 13 times larger than Terminal T3.

Iași Airport has a photovoltaic park nearby that will provide 20% of energy consumption and an extensive parking lot with 600 spaces.

