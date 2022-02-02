Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 10:56
Social

COVID-19: Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Romania

02 February 2022
The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which is believed to be more transmissible, has also been detected in Romania. According to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) weekly report published on February 1, 13 cases of the BA.2 form were confirmed in the country.

A total of 1,146 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed by January 30 in Romania, and the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 13 of these cases, according to the report quoted by Digi24.

Currently, the emerging subvariant is circulating in Romania in parallel with the Delta variant and the original Omicron variant, which is now dominant.

Health minister Alexandru Rafila said this new subvariant could also spread in Romania. “It is possible for it to spread in Romania as well, but, in terms of public health, as long as it does not cause a more serious disease, I do not think there will be problems related to this form,” he said, according to News.ro.

The BA.2 subvariant, which studies say is more contagious than the more common BA.1, is currently present in several countries. According to data from the World Health Organization quoted by The Independent, the BA.2 form has now been found in 57 countries.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

