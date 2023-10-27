100 new electric buses coming to Bucharest’s streets by year’s end, City Hall says

A total of 100 new BMC electric buses will start running on the streets of Bucharest by the end of the year, the City Hall announced on October 26. The first batch of 51 buses arrived in the port of Constanta this week, with the rest scheduled to be delivered in November.

Moreover, 100 charging stations will also be delivered by December 2, the same source said.

The 100 vehicles were purchased with non-refundable European funds through the Regional Operational Programme.

Deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu announced on social media that the first 51 electric buses arrived in Bucharest on the morning of October 27. “The vehicles were delivered approximately four months ahead of the contract deadline,” he said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)