100 Solaris trolleybuses will join Bucharest’s public transport fleet next year, mayor says

A total of 100 trolleybuses produced by Solaris will join the public transport fleet of Bucharest beginning early next year, general mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. They were purchased with non-reimbursable funds from the Environmental Fund Agency.

The new trolleybuses are from the 12 m range and have lowered floor, space for wheelchairs, an audio-video information system, air conditioning, and a minimum autonomy of 20 km.

The operation guarantee will be at least 300,000 km from the date of commissioning or at least five years.

