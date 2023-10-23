Transport

100 Solaris trolleybuses will join Bucharest’s public transport fleet next year, mayor says

23 October 2023

A total of 100 trolleybuses produced by Solaris will join the public transport fleet of Bucharest beginning early next year, general mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. They were purchased with non-reimbursable funds from the Environmental Fund Agency.

The new trolleybuses are from the 12 m range and have lowered floor, space for wheelchairs, an audio-video information system, air conditioning, and a minimum autonomy of 20 km. 

The operation guarantee will be at least 300,000 km from the date of commissioning or at least five years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

1

