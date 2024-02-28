Events

Italian film festival Visuali Italiane holds Bucharest edition in March

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Visuali Italiane, the festival dedicated to the latest Italian cinema productions, takes place between March 4 and 10 in Bucharest, at the Muzeul Țăranului Cinema. Twelve films have been selected for this year’s lineup, including award-winning productions, debuts, dramas with social implications, and documentaries with social impact.

Palazzina Laf will run during the festival on Sunday, March 10, in the presence of debutant director Michele Riondino, the organizers said.

The directors Tommaso Santambrogio, Simone Bozzelli, Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo will also come to Romania for the first time to present their movies Oceans Are the Real Continents, Patagonia, and Pure Unknown.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to see I Told You So directed by Ginevra Elkann and Edoardo De Angelis’s Comandante. 

The complete lineup is available here.

Visuali Italiane will also take place in Cluj-Napoca (March 14-17, Cinema Victoria), Iași (March 23-24, Cinema Ateneu), and Timișoara (March 28-31, Cinema Victoria). Between May 29 and June 2, it will have a dedicated section within the Este Film Festival in Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Italian film festival Visuali Italiane holds Bucharest edition in March

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Visuali Italiane, the festival dedicated to the latest Italian cinema productions, takes place between March 4 and 10 in Bucharest, at the Muzeul Țăranului Cinema. Twelve films have been selected for this year’s lineup, including award-winning productions, debuts, dramas with social implications, and documentaries with social impact.

Palazzina Laf will run during the festival on Sunday, March 10, in the presence of debutant director Michele Riondino, the organizers said.

The directors Tommaso Santambrogio, Simone Bozzelli, Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo will also come to Romania for the first time to present their movies Oceans Are the Real Continents, Patagonia, and Pure Unknown.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to see I Told You So directed by Ginevra Elkann and Edoardo De Angelis’s Comandante. 

The complete lineup is available here.

Visuali Italiane will also take place in Cluj-Napoca (March 14-17, Cinema Victoria), Iași (March 23-24, Cinema Ateneu), and Timișoara (March 28-31, Cinema Victoria). Between May 29 and June 2, it will have a dedicated section within the Este Film Festival in Sibiu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement