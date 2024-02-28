Italian film festival Visuali Italiane holds Bucharest edition in March

Visuali Italiane, the festival dedicated to the latest Italian cinema productions, takes place between March 4 and 10 in Bucharest, at the Muzeul Țăranului Cinema. Twelve films have been selected for this year’s lineup, including award-winning productions, debuts, dramas with social implications, and documentaries with social impact.

Palazzina Laf will run during the festival on Sunday, March 10, in the presence of debutant director Michele Riondino, the organizers said.

The directors Tommaso Santambrogio, Simone Bozzelli, Valentina Cicogna and Mattia Colombo will also come to Romania for the first time to present their movies Oceans Are the Real Continents, Patagonia, and Pure Unknown.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to see I Told You So directed by Ginevra Elkann and Edoardo De Angelis’s Comandante.

The complete lineup is available here.

Visuali Italiane will also take place in Cluj-Napoca (March 14-17, Cinema Victoria), Iași (March 23-24, Cinema Ateneu), and Timișoara (March 28-31, Cinema Victoria). Between May 29 and June 2, it will have a dedicated section within the Este Film Festival in Sibiu.

(Photo source: the organizers)