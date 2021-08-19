Dacia starts taking orders for the new Duster SUV in Romania

Romanian carmaker Dacia has started taking orders for the new generation of its flagship Duster SUV. Beginning August 18, the new model is available for order at all Dacia dealers in Romania.

The prices start at EUR 14,100 (VAT included) for a base version with a 90 HP engine and climb to EUR 21,350 for the 4x4 Prestige version with a 150 HP engine.

The new Duster comes with five engines, including the 100 HP ECO-G engine that runs on gasoline and LPG, which is also available on the new Dacia Sandero Stepway. Clients can also opt for automatic transmission, which is available for order on some versions.

Clients who order the new Duster will get their vehicles delivered starting September.

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)