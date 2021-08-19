Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:29
Business

Dacia starts taking orders for the new Duster SUV in Romania

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian carmaker Dacia has started taking orders for the new generation of its flagship Duster SUV. Beginning August 18, the new model is available for order at all Dacia dealers in Romania.

The prices start at EUR 14,100 (VAT included) for a base version with a 90 HP engine and climb to EUR 21,350 for the 4x4 Prestige version with a 150 HP engine.

The new Duster comes with five engines, including the 100 HP ECO-G engine that runs on gasoline and LPG, which is also available on the new Dacia Sandero Stepway. Clients can also opt for automatic transmission, which is available for order on some versions.

Clients who order the new Duster will get their vehicles delivered starting September.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/19/2021 - 08:29
Business

Dacia starts taking orders for the new Duster SUV in Romania

19 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian carmaker Dacia has started taking orders for the new generation of its flagship Duster SUV. Beginning August 18, the new model is available for order at all Dacia dealers in Romania.

The prices start at EUR 14,100 (VAT included) for a base version with a 90 HP engine and climb to EUR 21,350 for the 4x4 Prestige version with a 150 HP engine.

The new Duster comes with five engines, including the 100 HP ECO-G engine that runs on gasoline and LPG, which is also available on the new Dacia Sandero Stepway. Clients can also opt for automatic transmission, which is available for order on some versions.

Clients who order the new Duster will get their vehicles delivered starting September.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gruprenault.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks