Romanians buy 35% more new cars in January-March

The number of new and used passenger cars registered in Romania in the first quarter (Q1) of the year reached 146,144 units, down 2.1% over the same period in 2018, according to the statistics of the Driving License and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV), quoted by local Agerpres.

Out of the total registered cars, 35,836 were new cars, up 35% over the reference period, and 110,308 were used cars, down 8.6% year-on-year.

As regards the new cars registered in Q1, Dacia brand tops the market ranking with 12,079 units, up 56.7% year-on-year. The Romanian brand thus holds roughly a third of the market. As regards the registration of used cars, Volkswagen remains the leader of the market with 27,205 units (-12.3% compared with Q1, 2018), followed by Opel (10,367 units, -23.4%) and Ford (9.191 units, -17.7%).

Romania's national fleet reached almost 8.2 million units at the end of 2018, up 7.3% over the previous year, according to DPRCIV data published in mid-March.

