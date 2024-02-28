New bill adopted by Romanian Parliament allows for the registration and deregistration of cars online

A new bill passed by the Romanian Parliament will allow Romanians to register and deregister their cars online, along with easing other bureaucratic processes.

The law, which is currently headed to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, will let drivers fill in a set of data in an application for putting a car into circulation, deregistration, or transferring vehicle ownership, according to Euronews Romania.

So far, drivers had to wait in line to handle the hefty bureaucracy connected to car ownership.

The online process, which can be done through an application managed by DRPCIV, will allow drivers to enter a minimum set of information necessary for the identification of the vehicle and, if applicable, any required documents in an electronic form necessary for the operations of registration, transfer of ownership, issuance of a new registration certificate, deregistration from circulation, as well as tax declaration or deregistration from tax records.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)