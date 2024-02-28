Transport

New bill adopted by Romanian Parliament allows for the registration and deregistration of cars online

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new bill passed by the Romanian Parliament will allow Romanians to register and deregister their cars online, along with easing other bureaucratic processes.

The law, which is currently headed to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, will let drivers fill in a set of data in an application for putting a car into circulation, deregistration, or transferring vehicle ownership, according to Euronews Romania.

So far, drivers had to wait in line to handle the hefty bureaucracy connected to car ownership.

The online process, which can be done through an application managed by DRPCIV, will allow drivers to enter a minimum set of information necessary for the identification of the vehicle and, if applicable, any required documents in an electronic form necessary for the operations of registration, transfer of ownership, issuance of a new registration certificate, deregistration from circulation, as well as tax declaration or deregistration from tax records.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

New bill adopted by Romanian Parliament allows for the registration and deregistration of cars online

28 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new bill passed by the Romanian Parliament will allow Romanians to register and deregister their cars online, along with easing other bureaucratic processes.

The law, which is currently headed to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, will let drivers fill in a set of data in an application for putting a car into circulation, deregistration, or transferring vehicle ownership, according to Euronews Romania.

So far, drivers had to wait in line to handle the hefty bureaucracy connected to car ownership.

The online process, which can be done through an application managed by DRPCIV, will allow drivers to enter a minimum set of information necessary for the identification of the vehicle and, if applicable, any required documents in an electronic form necessary for the operations of registration, transfer of ownership, issuance of a new registration certificate, deregistration from circulation, as well as tax declaration or deregistration from tax records.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement