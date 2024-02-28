Romania’s automobile production hits new record in January

The combined production of Ford Otosan and Dacia automobile plants in Romania rose by 26% y/y to a new record of 48,728 units in January, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Of these, 32,354 units were produced in Mioveni, up 23%, and 16,374 in Craiova, up 34%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In Craiova, Ford Otosan started production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier at the end of last year, and at the beginning of this month, the new Puma facelift was presented. In Mioveni, Dacia is preparing the new Duster III.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)