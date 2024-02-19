The Netherlands to send six more F-16 fighter jets to training center in Romania
Romania’s minister of defense, Angel Tîlvăr, announced, following the meeting with Kajsa Ollongren, the minister of defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, that six more Dutch F-16 aircraft will arrive at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania in the coming months.
The deployment of three unmanned MQ-9 Reaper aircraft in Romania during 2024 was another topic on the discussion agenda.
"Six more Dutch F-16 aircraft will arrive at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania in the coming months. I thanked Mrs. Kajsa Ollongren, the minister of defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with whom I had a meeting on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich, for the Hague Government's decision to contribute substantially by deploying troops and high-performance military equipment in Romania, including F-16 aircraft, to strengthening the defense of NATO's eastern flank and, in particular, the Black Sea region," Tîlvăr wrote on Facebook.
The European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft was inaugurated at the Fetești Air Base in Romania in November 2023.
(Photo source: Kajsa Ollongren on X)