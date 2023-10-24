Netflix begins production of Romanian series “Subteran”

American streaming giant Netflix has begun the production phase for a new Romanian series named Subteran, which will tell the story of a mother working in IT who ends up fighting undercover against the Bucharest criminals who have changed her life. The series is directed by Anca Miruna Lăzărescu, Daniel Sandu, and Octav Gheorghe.

The six-episode series is created by Steve Bailie, with Octav Gheorghe and Peter Kerek as co-writers. It is produced by Tudor Reu (Mobra Films) and Johnathan Young (creative).

The series will feature actors such as Ana Ularu and Florin Piersic Jr, according to News.ro.

"We are excited to start production on the new Romanian series Subteran and proud to join the extraordinary team behind this project. The Romanian film industry is known for its creative tradition and remarkable artists, and we are also extremely excited about this script, which presents a strong female character," said Anna Nagler, director of local language series for Netflix Central and Eastern Europe.

"Subteran is a captivating, slightly absurd, high-energy crime series, and I am confident it will develop beautifully given the already well-received success of numerous Romanian titles available on Netflix," she added.

In recent years, Netflix, Romania's leading streaming service, has licensed many Romanian films and series that have become some of the most-watched and appreciated by local subscribers.

(Photo source: Netflix on Facebook)