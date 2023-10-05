Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle opens shopping centre in Romania’s Craiova after EUR 136 mln investment

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, a leading investor and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), inaugurated a new shopping centre in Craiova, Romania, following a greenfield investment of EUR 136 million.

According to the developer, this is the largest investment in the Romanian commercial retail sector in the last five years, as well as the largest, in terms of value and project size, in CEE in 2023.

Craiova’s new Promenada commercial area has a total leasable area of around 80,000 sqm. It integrates the shopping centre covering roughly 53,300 sqm and a retail park of about 10,400 sqm, owned by NEPI Rockcastle. The commercial area also includes a 16,000 sqm area owned by Dedeman. 

The shopping area hosts more than 130 stores, including over 20 new brands, in premiere in the city. It also hosts a Lefties store, marking the brand’s official entry into the Romanian and CEE market. 

The shopping centre also has the largest outdoor panoramic terrace in Craiova, hosting restaurants and cafes. Plus, the shopping area offers more than 2,800 parking spaces and drive-through restaurants, including KFC. The project will also include a Cineplexx cinema.

“Promenada is not only the most valuable commercial retail investment in CEE in 2023 but also certainly one of the most complex projects in the NEPI Rockcastle portfolio,” said Rüdiger Dany, CEO, NEPI Rockcastle.

“Currently, the shopping centre is 99.9% leased and the retail park, 85%,” added Marius Barbu, Group Asset Director, NEPI Rockcastle.

The new Promenada shopping centre will be equipped with the largest photovoltaic installation in NEPI Rockcastle’s portfolio, the company said. The facility also represents the largest solar project developed within a shopping centre in Romania, with an investment value of more than EUR 7 million. According to Andrei Radu, Development Director at NEPI Rockcastle, the system will most likely become operational in early 2024.

According to NEPI Rockcastle representatives, Promenada directly and indirectly generates more than 1,500 new jobs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NEPI Rockcastle)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle opens shopping centre in Romania’s Craiova after EUR 136 mln investment

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, a leading investor and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), inaugurated a new shopping centre in Craiova, Romania, following a greenfield investment of EUR 136 million.

According to the developer, this is the largest investment in the Romanian commercial retail sector in the last five years, as well as the largest, in terms of value and project size, in CEE in 2023.

Craiova’s new Promenada commercial area has a total leasable area of around 80,000 sqm. It integrates the shopping centre covering roughly 53,300 sqm and a retail park of about 10,400 sqm, owned by NEPI Rockcastle. The commercial area also includes a 16,000 sqm area owned by Dedeman. 

The shopping area hosts more than 130 stores, including over 20 new brands, in premiere in the city. It also hosts a Lefties store, marking the brand’s official entry into the Romanian and CEE market. 

The shopping centre also has the largest outdoor panoramic terrace in Craiova, hosting restaurants and cafes. Plus, the shopping area offers more than 2,800 parking spaces and drive-through restaurants, including KFC. The project will also include a Cineplexx cinema.

“Promenada is not only the most valuable commercial retail investment in CEE in 2023 but also certainly one of the most complex projects in the NEPI Rockcastle portfolio,” said Rüdiger Dany, CEO, NEPI Rockcastle.

“Currently, the shopping centre is 99.9% leased and the retail park, 85%,” added Marius Barbu, Group Asset Director, NEPI Rockcastle.

The new Promenada shopping centre will be equipped with the largest photovoltaic installation in NEPI Rockcastle’s portfolio, the company said. The facility also represents the largest solar project developed within a shopping centre in Romania, with an investment value of more than EUR 7 million. According to Andrei Radu, Development Director at NEPI Rockcastle, the system will most likely become operational in early 2024.

According to NEPI Rockcastle representatives, Promenada directly and indirectly generates more than 1,500 new jobs.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NEPI Rockcastle)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline