Prime Kapital opens new mall in central Romania after EUR 47 mln investment

Prime Kapital, one of the most important real estate developers active in Romania, opened a new mall in Alba Iulia.

The Carolina mall is the biggest modern shopping center in the city, with a gross leasable area (GLA) of close to 30,000 sqm and brings a diverse mix of retail brands, including a Carrefour Hypermarket, a Flanco electronics store and various fashion and restaurant brands. It also features a new park and a parking that can take in over 1,100 cars.

The investment in this project amounted to EUR 47 million, Adevarul reported.

Prime Kapital, which has in its portfolio several shopping malls in secondary cities in Romania, also has projects under development in large cities such as Iasi, Brasov and Bucharest. The company is also active in the residential segment, with projects in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, and Ploiesti.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Prime Kapital Development)