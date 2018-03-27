NEPI Rockcastle invests EUR 40 mln in new mall in Northern Romania

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has kicked off the construction of its 18th shopping center in Romania, Shopping City Satu Mare.

The 29,000-sqm mall should open at the end of this year, following a EUR 40 million investment according to the developer.

Satu Mare, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants in North-Western Romania, doesn’t currently have a mall. NEPI announced it will bring 90 brands to this shopping center, some of which are not yet present in the region. The mall will also have a modern multiplex cinema.

NEPI Rockcastle also plans to start a new mall in Targu Mures and to expand or reconfigure some of its existing malls in Romania, including Promenada Mall in Bucharest and Shopping City Sibiu. The group’s portfolio in Romania had a market value of over EUR 2 billion at the end of 2017.

