NEPI plans to expand Promenada mall in Bucharest

South African investment fund NEPI Rockcastle plans to expand its Promenada mall in Bucharest by adding 34,000 sqm of retail space to the existing 40,400 sqm, Ziarul Financiar reported.

NEPI will also build a 30,000 sqm office building nearby, integrated in the overall complex. The fund has been considering the project since 2015 and media sources revealed that it already obtained the necessary permits from the local authorities.

The total estimated investment amounts to at least EUR 50 million and the project should be ready at the end of next year or in 2020. The most spectacular component of the project will be a 7-floor underground parking with 2,000 parking spots.

