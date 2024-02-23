Acclaimed musical Chicago to be staged in April at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus

The musical "Chicago," internationally awarded with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award, and over 11,000 performances in 36 countries, will be staged starting April 6 in Romania, at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus.

Set in the midst of the '20s, the story focuses on Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two criminals trying to manipulate the media to escape prison. Roxie Hart, a young cabaret dancer, kills her lover after he leaves her. In prison, Roxie meets Velma Kelly and Mama Morton, who guide her to lawyer Billy Flynn. He helps her win the media over. A rivalry then arises between Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, as both protagonists fight for freedom and fame until the end.

"I chose Chicago because it is a masterpiece, and the Bucharest audience deserves access to such a work that has generated memorable shows worldwide and animated communities. Spectators will have the chance to see talented, outstanding, and exceptionally brave actors in the arena, listen to live famous and delightful music, admire original choreographic creations, and hear a new Romanian translation of a delicious text," said actor and producer George Costin, known to the public for sold-out shows like "Amadeus," "The Cage of Madwomen," and "The MF with the Hat."

The choreography is signed by Cristina Danu and Flavia Mihășan. Costumes are created by Irenne Costin. Artists part of the cast were selected after a rigorous casting, with over 400 artists applying.

"The challenge brought by the musical Chicago is exactly this attempt to rebalance the proportion between a music concert and a theatre show, between a show and the intimacy of an unamplified performance, between an explosive sound and the natural scent of the instruments,” added musical director Vlad Vedes, known to the public for shows like “Mamma Mia”, “The Cage of Madwomen”, and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The musical preparation of the artists, as well as the orchestra composed of 14 members, are coordinated by musical director Andreea Csibi.

“80% of the show has musical support, represented through the accompaniment of live songs, links between scenes, and simple interventions,” Csibi said in the press release.

The musical Chicago, launched on Broadway in 1975, is an adaptation of the book written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse who, in turn, were inspired by the play written by Maurine Dallas Watkins in 1926, based on real events. Director Rob Marshall adapted it for the screen with Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles. The film won the Oscar in 2002.

The musical show Chicago was last performed in Romania 17 years ago, featuring Aurelian Temișan, Monica Davidescu, Anca Țurcașiu, and Maia Morgenstern.

(Photo source: the organizers)