MH Orchestra to premiere at Bucharest’s Sala Dalles in a film music concert

Romania’s MH Orchestra will premiere at Sala Dalles in Bucharest in a film music concert opening the Musical Extravaganza series next month.

MH is the only salon orchestra in Romania, performing for the first time on the stage of Sala Dalles in Soundtrack of Love, the film music concert that opens the Musical Extravaganza event series on March 5.

The program will include hits from movies like "The Godfather," "Scent of a Woman," "James Bond," and "The Mission," complemented by romantic solo moments performed by tenor Stefan von Korch and passionate tango sequences offered by TangoPasion dancers.

MH Orchestra is unique in Romania for cultivating and popularizing the German tradition of the salon orchestra, offering music lovers a varied and attractive repertoire with innovative orchestrations, the organizers said. The orchestral arrangements are designed in accordance with the salon music standard practiced between 1880 and 1950, capturing the nobility, elegance, and romantic effervescence of the period in fine chords.

"We are pleased to offer the Bucharest audience this rendition of soundtracks in symphonic chords, and, keeping with the event's register, we are happy to be part of the first 'episode' of Musical Extravaganza,” said Radu Petrovici, founder of MH Orchestra.

Stefan von Korch is acclaimed for his remarkable high notes, allowing him to take on the role of Arturo Talbot in Vincenzo Bellini's opera "I Puritani," the highest score written for a male voice. Nationally, the tenor has recently performed at the Iasi Opera in the role of Camille de Jolidon, in "The Merry Widow 2.0" directed by Andrei Șerban, a role applauded in the capital at the Bucharest Opera Festival 2023, and at the Romanian Opera in Timișoara in "The Merry Widow" production by Mario De Carlo. Throughout 2023, he thrilled audiences with masterful performances of his specific vocal score in Carmina Burana, considered a benchmark and the only Romanian soloist in a 27-city tour in China.

Tickets for Soundtrack of Love – a film music concert – are available on IaBilet.ro, Eventim.ro, and physically at Sala Dalles. The event concert is part of the Musical Extravaganza series, bringing opera soloists and classical music closer to the audience and those who wish to discover its beauty.

The concerts already confirmed as part of the series are Soundtrack of Love (March 5), O Sole Mio (March 29), and Ah, mes amis! (April 19).

(Photo source: the organizers)