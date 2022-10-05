Politics

Romanian lawmakers withdraw controversial amendment allowing judges' appointment as head prosecutors

05 October 2022
Romanian lawmakers rejected on October 3 the controversial amendment to the justice laws passed by an expert committee that allowed a judge to be appointed as a head of a prosecution body.

More precisely, the MPs from the special parliamentary committee for examining the Justice laws resumed discussions on the controversial amendment and put it to a vote again. The amendment, proposed by MP of the ethnic minorities' groups Iusein Ibraim, was unanimously rejected after it was passed by the representatives of the ruling coalition last week, Hotnews.ro reported.

The vote given on October 3 by the members of the committee essentially returns to the text in the Government's version.

The report is to enter the plenary debate of the Chamber of Deputies, which is the first legislative forum referred to this project.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

