Politics

Romania's opposition objects to a last-minute amendment to draft Justice Laws

29 September 2022
Former reformist minister of justice Stelian Ion (USR) objected to an amendment to the draft Justice Laws, by which judges can be appointed as head prosecutors.

The amendment was filed by an MP from the group of national minorities and approved by the ruling coalition in the expert committee, but MP Stelian Ion suspects President Klaus Iohannis is behind it.

"The amendment does not observe the principle of separating the careers of judges and prosecutors. The duties and roles of a judge are different from those of a prosecutor, therefore, it is totally unnatural for a judge to hold the most important position of the chief prosecutor. This juggling shows that President Klaus Iohannis wants to appoint a certain magistrate, who is a judge", the former USR minister claimed, according to G4media.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladek/Dreamstime.com)

1

