RO deputies reject opposition's motion against energy minister

Romania's minister of energy Virgil Popescu (PNL) successfully faced another simple motion on September 7, after the Chamber of Deputies rejected with 191 votes against 85 and one abstention the motion initiated by the reformist party USR.

The only abstention was that of Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the Social Democratic Party.

The result of the vote shows that minister Popescu was defended by the Social Democrats, while "PNL is an annexe of the Social Democrats," said the USR leader, deputy Cătălin Drulă, quoted by Bursa.

Minister Popescu and the current Government are backed by president Klaus Iohannis, who, speaking ahead of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the recent emergency ordinance adopted by the Ciucă Government in the field of energy protects Romanians and creates "a balance in the market," because some companies have made "huge profits" "thanks to the energy crisis."

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

