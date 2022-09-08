Politics

RO deputies reject opposition's motion against energy minister

08 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of energy Virgil Popescu (PNL) successfully faced another simple motion on September 7, after the Chamber of Deputies rejected with 191 votes against 85 and one abstention the motion initiated by the reformist party USR.

The only abstention was that of Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the Social Democratic Party.

The result of the vote shows that minister Popescu was defended by the Social Democrats, while "PNL is an annexe of the Social Democrats," said the USR leader, deputy Cătălin Drulă, quoted by Bursa.

Minister Popescu and the current Government are backed by president Klaus Iohannis, who, speaking ahead of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the recent emergency ordinance adopted by the Ciucă Government in the field of energy protects Romanians and creates "a balance in the market," because some companies have made "huge profits" "thanks to the energy crisis."

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

RO deputies reject opposition's motion against energy minister

08 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of energy Virgil Popescu (PNL) successfully faced another simple motion on September 7, after the Chamber of Deputies rejected with 191 votes against 85 and one abstention the motion initiated by the reformist party USR.

The only abstention was that of Marcel Ciolacu, the president of the Social Democratic Party.

The result of the vote shows that minister Popescu was defended by the Social Democrats, while "PNL is an annexe of the Social Democrats," said the USR leader, deputy Cătălin Drulă, quoted by Bursa.

Minister Popescu and the current Government are backed by president Klaus Iohannis, who, speaking ahead of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the recent emergency ordinance adopted by the Ciucă Government in the field of energy protects Romanians and creates "a balance in the market," because some companies have made "huge profits" "thanks to the energy crisis."

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court