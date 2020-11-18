Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Morphosis Capital invests in large Romanian dental clinics chain

18 November 2020
Romanian private equity firm Morphosis Capital, through Morphosis Capital Fund I, a private equity fund focused on small and medium-sized local companies, took over a minority share in the Dr. Leahu dental clinics chain.

The capital injection will help the company finance its expansion plan, which includes the opening of some 20 new units over the coming five years. Part of the money from Morphosis Capital will go into the doctor training center and the residency program.

In 2019, Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics reported a turnover of over RON 50 million (EUR 10 mln), an increase of 69% compared to 2018.

The investment in Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics is the third transaction for Morphosis Capital, which typically invests between EUR 5 and 10 million per transaction in Romanian small and medium companies with the potential to grow and expand internationally.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Ionut Leahu, a specialist in dental implantology, Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics now has 96 offices in 13 clinics in Bucharest, Pitesti, Timisoara, Turda, Constanta, Oradea, and Iasi. The network recently opened its first clinic abroad, in London.

(Photo source: the company)

