Romanian BVB-listed drugmaker Antibiotice included in MSCI indices

The shares of Antibiotice, or ATB, the Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) for 26 years, will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the first trading day of December at BVB, according to the official press release.

The drugmaker will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI (Investable Market Indices) indices, in the Small Cap category.

ATB's inclusion in these indices was announced as part of the November quarterly index review of the global index provider MSCI.

With the inclusion of ATB in these indices, Romania's presence increases from 22 to 23 companies in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI indices. These indices comprise companies in the Small Cap, Mid Cap, and Large Cap size categories.

Antibiotice recently reported a net profit of RON 76.7 million (EUR 15.4 million) in the first nine months of this year, 2.6 times higher than the value recorded in the same period last year, which was RON 29.5 million. The turnover obtained by the generic drug manufacturer from sales on the domestic and international markets amounted to RON 463.4 million (EUR 93.2 million), a 28% increase compared to RON 362.6 million, the level reached in the same period of 2022.

In the MSCI Frontier Markets indices, Romania is represented also by Banca Transilvania, BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, Electrica, MedLife, One United Properties, Teraplast, Transelectrica, Transgaz, Aquila Part Prod, Arobs Transilvania Software, Bittnet Systems, Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, Safetech Innovations, Simtel Team, Sphera Franchise Group, and TTS Transport Trade Services.

Romania is classified as an Emerging Market by the global indices provider FTSE Russell, being represented by 13 companies: Banca Transilvania, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, Teraplast, Aquila Part Prod, Bittnet Systems, Bursa de Valori Bucuresti, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, and Sphera Franchise Group.

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)