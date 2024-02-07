More foreign tourists visited Romania in 2023, minister says

Minister Ștefan Radu Oprea recently shared "good news from tourism," announcing a 26% increase in the number of foreign tourists who visited Romania last year. He also stated that campaigns to promote the country as a tourist destination will continue in 2024.

"The number of foreign tourists who arrived in Romania in 2023 increased by 26.5% compared to the previous year," stated the minister of tourism in a Facebook post, as quoted by News.ro.

Minister Oprea cited data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), indicating that over 13.65 million tourists stayed in accommodation structures last year, marking a 10.5% increase compared to 2022. Additionally, the number of overnight stays reached 29.17 million in 2023, reflecting a 9.8% year-over-year increase. The average length of stay, both for Romanian and foreign tourists, was 2.1 days.

Most of the foreign tourists who traveled to Romania in 2023 came from Germany (218,300 arrivals), Italy (186,700), and Israel (150,500).

Meanwhile, based on the number of arrivals, the top three destinations in Romania last year were Bucharest (1.83 million arrivals), Constanța (1.57 million), and Brașov (1.51 million).

The Ministry of Tourism previously announced plans to promote Romania as a tourist destination at 16 national and international fairs in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rosshelen/Dreamstime.com)