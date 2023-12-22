Travel

Tourism Ministry to promote Romania at 16 national and international fairs in 2024

22 December 2023

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) said it would promote Romania as a tourist destination at 16 national and international fairs next year. The national pavilion will bring together representatives of associations, federations and profile organizations, Destination Management Organizations, and companies.

The first event on the list is the FITUR international fair in Madrid, Spain, scheduled for January 24-28. Around the same period, January 25-28, Romania will also be promoted at Les Thermalies in Paris, France, an event focused on spa and well-being treatments.

Next, MEAT will participate in BIT Milano (February 5-6), the largest tourism fair in Italy, dedicated to both specialists and the general public.

Also in the first part of the year, Romania will be promoted at the Tour & Travel Expo, an exhibition organized between February 15 and 18 in Chisinau. Then, MEAT and its co-exhibitors will participate in ITB Berlin between March 5-7, Ferien Messe in Vienna, Austria (March 14-17), and the Salon Mondial du Tourisme in Paris (March 14-17). 

The approved list of fairs also includes IMTM in Tel Aviv, Israel (April 3-4) and IMEX Frankfurt, Germany (May 14-16).

A novelty for 2024 is the inclusion on the list of two high-profile exhibition events from outside Europe. The first is KITF in Almaty, Kazakhstan (April 24-26), followed by ITB China, held in Shanghai between May 24-27.

On a local level, MEAT will be present at the spring edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair (February 15-18).

In the second half of the year, MEAT will continue to promote Romania's tourism offer at the TTG Experience in Rimini, Italy (October 9-11); WTM London, UK (November 4-6); IBTM Barcelona, Spain (November 19-21); and Tour and Travel from Warsaw, Poland (November 21-23).

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului și Turismului)

Travel

1

