Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center

Three more Dutch F-16 fighter jets landed in Romania on Wednesday, April 17, to be used at the European Training Center in Fetești. The local facility offers pilot training options for Romania, allied countries in the region, and Ukraine.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), Dutch minister Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Romania aboard one of the combat aircraft. It was met in Romania's airspace by two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, which had on board minister Angel Tîlvăr and the chief of the Defense Staff, General Gheorghiță Vlad.

After landing, the two ministers discussed several topics of interest related to political-military and security issues.

Minister Tîlvăr welcomed the arrival of the three Dutch F-16s in Romania, which will join the other eight already used at the center in Fetești. Moreover, the two officials expressed their willingness to identify solutions to continue the activity of the European F-16 Training Center beyond 2025, MApN said.

The European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft was inaugurated at the Fetești Air Base in Romania in November 2023. It's an international hub for F-16 pilot training aimed at facilitating increased interoperability between allies.

According to the collaboration agreement, the Romanian Ministry of Defense provides the 86th Air Base, training facilities, and host nation support, the Royal Netherlands Air Force provides F-16 aircraft, and Lockheed Martin ensures the instructors and maintenance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Angel Tilvar on X)