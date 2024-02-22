Monsson to build hybrid PV-wind generation unit backed by major storage capacity

A local company from the Monsson group of the Swedish businessman resident in Monaco, Emanuel Muntmark, received authorization for a hybrid project consisting of a wind farm, a photovoltaic park, and an energy storage facility, according to Profit.ro.

The project is called "Power Plant Generating from Renewable Sources (CEE+CEF with IS) Galbiori 3" and will be located in Constanța County.

Monsson officials were talking a year ago about their intention to install, near the Mireasa wind farm and the Gălbiori photovoltaic farm in Constanța, what they called “the largest battery in Romania at the moment,” 30 MW x four hours.

In Romania, only one energy storage facility is integrated into the national energy system, with a power of 7 MW. Other projects are authorized, typically attached to future intermittent renewable energy production plants.

The Ministry of Energy relaunched, at the beginning of the month, a EUR 80 million grant scheme financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which aims to support the construction of a total energy storage capacity in batteries of up to 480 MW.

(Photo source: Lovelyday12/Dreamstime.com)