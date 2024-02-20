Romanian pipe maker Silcotub is building 20MW PV park

Romanian seamless pipe maker Silcotub, part of Tenaris group, announced that it began works at its 21.2MWp (19.8MW nominal) solar park upon a RON 97 million (EUR 20 million) investment that is 30% financed from a Resilience Facility grant.

“We decided to make this investment as our electricity costs increased by 500% after the start of the war in Ukraine," said the president of Tenaris Silcotub, Mihaela Popescu, quoted by Profit.ro.

Although the project is on-grid, the company plans to use all the electricity it generates.

The investment will be developed on two adjacent plots of land owned by the company, summing up to some 21ha. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The solar park is expected to generate 30.7GWh per year and thus cover 10% of the plant’s electricity consumption, according to the company’s press release. Furthermore, the green energy generation capacity will cut emissions by the equivalent of nearly 19,000 tonnes of CO2.

