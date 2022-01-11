Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 13:47
Business

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania, among top three countries for remote working in 2022

12 January 2022
Romania takes up the third spot in a ranking of the best countries in the world for remote working and travel put together by travel fare aggregator and travel fare metasearch engine Momondo, which is part of Booking Holding, the world leader in online travel.

Romania ranks third because of the low living costs, good prices for car rental and hotels, as well as the low costs for long-term apartment rentals. The excellent internet speed and English-speaking population were also considered pluses. Another factor in the country’s favor was the visa for digital nomads, which the authorities plan to introduce in the coming months, Momondo said in a press release.

Portugal took up the first spot in the ranking, with its good weather, sightseeing attractions, low crime rate and relatively low cost of living. The country also offers a digital nomad visa and many locals speak English. Spain ranked second, with its many restaurants and cafes, high-speed internet, plenty of co-working spaces, rich nightlife and favorable LGBTQ+ policies.

The top ten includes Mauritius in fourth place, Japan, Malta, Costa Rica, Panama, Czech Republic, and Germany.

The ranking looked at 111 countries, classified according to 22 factors divided into six categories: accessibility and travel costs; local prices; safety and health; remote work facilities; social life; and weather. 

The ranking is available here.

(Photo: Pattanaphong Khuankaew/ Dreamstime)

Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
