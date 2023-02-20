Night of Museums 2023: Joint Moldova-Romania edition to be held in May

This year's Night of Museums, one of the most anticipated cultural events in Romania, is to be a special one. According to Dragoş Neamu, coordinator of the Department of International Relations and Cultural Projects at the National Network of Museums in Romania, quoted by Agerpres, the event will be held in cooperation with the neighbouring Republic of Moldova.

"It's official! We will have the first joint Republic of Moldova - Romania edition of the Night of Museums. Fourteen museums from the Republic of Moldova have already shown their interest and desire to participate in the first joint edition of the MD-RO Night of Museums, which will take place on May 13, 2023," Neamu said in a Facebook post. He also said that other museums are expected to join the event as well.

"Regardless, we will start promoting Night of Museums 2023 as a joint edition and update the official website accordingly," he added.

Last year, more than 210 events were organized for the Night of Museums. Cultural institutions from across Romania kept their doors open, offering visitors the chance to get their dose of art & culture after dark. In Bucharest, the Night of Museums registered an absolute record of 64 cultural venues.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)