The exports of rapeseed from Moldova increased to 292,000 tonnes in January-November 2023, four-fold compared to the same period in 2022. Of this, two-thirds (65%, from 85% in 2022) were sent to Romania, according to Mold-street.com.

In the full year, the country’s exports may reach a record level of 310,000 tonnes.

The record export of rapeseed originating from Moldova prompted concerns among Romanian farmers, who suspect part of it could come from Ukraine.

Indeed, Moldova’s rapeseed crop was around 166,000 tonnes in 2023 – more than twice the 77,000 tonnes harvested in 2022 but well below the exports declared in 2023. On the other hand, Moldova’s exports include, however, part of the crop obtained by companies headquartered in Chisinau but cultivating land in Transnistria.

Romania’s rapeseeds crop surged to 1.9 million tonnes in 2023 from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

