Agriculture

Moldova’s rapeseed export grows four-fold, two-thirds of it is sent to Romania

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exports of rapeseed from Moldova increased to 292,000 tonnes in January-November 2023, four-fold compared to the same period in 2022. Of this, two-thirds (65%, from 85% in 2022) were sent to Romania, according to Mold-street.com.

In the full year, the country’s exports may reach a record level of 310,000 tonnes.

The record export of rapeseed originating from Moldova prompted concerns among Romanian farmers, who suspect part of it could come from Ukraine.

Indeed, Moldova’s rapeseed crop was around 166,000 tonnes in 2023 – more than twice the 77,000 tonnes harvested in 2022 but well below the exports declared in 2023. On the other hand, Moldova’s exports include, however, part of the crop obtained by companies headquartered in Chisinau but cultivating land in Transnistria.

Romania’s rapeseeds crop surged to 1.9 million tonnes in 2023 from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinifan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Moldova’s rapeseed export grows four-fold, two-thirds of it is sent to Romania

08 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exports of rapeseed from Moldova increased to 292,000 tonnes in January-November 2023, four-fold compared to the same period in 2022. Of this, two-thirds (65%, from 85% in 2022) were sent to Romania, according to Mold-street.com.

In the full year, the country’s exports may reach a record level of 310,000 tonnes.

The record export of rapeseed originating from Moldova prompted concerns among Romanian farmers, who suspect part of it could come from Ukraine.

Indeed, Moldova’s rapeseed crop was around 166,000 tonnes in 2023 – more than twice the 77,000 tonnes harvested in 2022 but well below the exports declared in 2023. On the other hand, Moldova’s exports include, however, part of the crop obtained by companies headquartered in Chisinau but cultivating land in Transnistria.

Romania’s rapeseeds crop surged to 1.9 million tonnes in 2023 from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinifan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years