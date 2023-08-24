Romania exported cereals worth EUR 2.7 bln during the past commercial year

Romania’s earnings from cereal exports in the commercial year 2022/2023 amounted to EUR 2.7 billion, the second-highest sum from 2007 to the present.

Farmers in Romania exported nearly 5 million metric tons of wheat to markets outside the EU during the commercial year that ended on June 30, 2023. This quantity ranks third since the commercial year 2007/2008, behind the amounts exported in the past two years.

The price of a ton of wheat drastically decreased throughout the commercial year, from a peak of EUR 400 per ton in August 2022 to a minimum of EUR 250 per ton in June 2023, according to Lantulalimentar.ro.

The total value of wheat exports reached EUR 1.57 billion, the second-highest amount since Romania's accession to the European Union. In the commercial year 2022/2023, Romania ranked second in the European wheat export market, with France taking the lead by exporting close to 10 million tons.

The overall quantity of cereals exported by Romania in the commercial year 2022/2023 was 8.87 million tons, making it the third-highest quantity since joining the European Union. The earnings from cereal exports in the commercial year 2022/2023 amounted to EUR 2.7 billion.

