Real Estate

Mitiska REIM close to selling its EUR 250 mln retail park portfolio in Romania

02 November 2023

Mitiska REIM, a fund manager owned by Belgian businessmen, is reportedly close to selling the 24 retail parks it manages in Romania, a transaction valued at around EUR 250 million, according to sources familiar with the deal consulted by Profit.ro.

The deal could thus turn into the largest one in the Romanian retail real estate market.

Real estate group M Core, with British real estate magnate Caspar MacDonald-Hall as the main shareholder, has reportedly submitted an offer to acquire these properties. The retail parks are owned by the FRI and FRI 2 funds, and Mitiska REIM acts as the fund's advisor in the sale transaction.

The two funds have 24 retail parks anchored by Kaufland or Lidl, with a gross leasable area of ​​132,000 square meters. Among the tenants of the shopping centres are Deichmann, DM, Pepco, Jysk, KFC, Kik and Takko.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mitiska REIM)

