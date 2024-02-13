NATO's Deputy Secretary General Geoană claims Romanian Social Democrats invited him as presidential candidate

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoană, revealed in the evening of February 12, speaking for Digi24, that Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) and other leaders of his party went to his office [sometime in the past] to propose his run for the Presidency of Romania as an independent on their party's ticket

The disclosure comes just after Social Democrat leaders have ridiculed what they implied to be Geoană's attempt to self-propose himself as a presidential candidate.

"I had discussions with them, [when] they came to my office, including Marcel Ciolacu, to propose that I run independently supported by the PSD, for a very simple calculation: because the PSD's votes in the presidential elections are not enough to win the Presidency. [If] you want to win strictly on PSD's votes, you don't have [enough] votes," Geoană explained.

Asked if he wants to run for this year's presidential elections, Mircea Geoană avoided an answer and explained that "he has an important job to finish at NATO, and he is determined to carry out his mission in very good conditions, as before."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NATO website)