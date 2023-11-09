Politics

Poll confirms NATO deputy secretary general Geoană in top position for Romania's presidential elections

09 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current NATO deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoană, keeps his leading place in terms of voting intentions for the presidential elections in Romania from the position of an independent candidate, according to the latest poll by INSCOP for News.ro. His score has slightly increased.

Geoană is followed by Marcel Ciolacu, as a candidate for the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and Liberals, George Simion (radical party AUR), Elena Lasconi (reformist USR) and Diana Şoşoacă (own political party), according to the data of the survey carried out by INSCOP.

The poll was conducted before the Liberals' decision to run separately from their Social Democrat allies in next year's elections and before the Lasconi-USR scandal.

According to the poll, out of all the voters who expressed an option, 27.7% would prefer Mircea Geoană (independent), 21.8% Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) and 18.9% George Simion (AUR). 12.1% of voters would opt for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 10.5% for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Poll confirms NATO deputy secretary general Geoană in top position for Romania's presidential elections

09 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current NATO deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoană, keeps his leading place in terms of voting intentions for the presidential elections in Romania from the position of an independent candidate, according to the latest poll by INSCOP for News.ro. His score has slightly increased.

Geoană is followed by Marcel Ciolacu, as a candidate for the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and Liberals, George Simion (radical party AUR), Elena Lasconi (reformist USR) and Diana Şoşoacă (own political party), according to the data of the survey carried out by INSCOP.

The poll was conducted before the Liberals' decision to run separately from their Social Democrat allies in next year's elections and before the Lasconi-USR scandal.

According to the poll, out of all the voters who expressed an option, 27.7% would prefer Mircea Geoană (independent), 21.8% Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) and 18.9% George Simion (AUR). 12.1% of voters would opt for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 10.5% for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest