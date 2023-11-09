The current NATO deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoană, keeps his leading place in terms of voting intentions for the presidential elections in Romania from the position of an independent candidate, according to the latest poll by INSCOP for News.ro. His score has slightly increased.

Geoană is followed by Marcel Ciolacu, as a candidate for the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and Liberals, George Simion (radical party AUR), Elena Lasconi (reformist USR) and Diana Şoşoacă (own political party), according to the data of the survey carried out by INSCOP.

The poll was conducted before the Liberals' decision to run separately from their Social Democrat allies in next year's elections and before the Lasconi-USR scandal.

According to the poll, out of all the voters who expressed an option, 27.7% would prefer Mircea Geoană (independent), 21.8% Marcel Ciolacu (supported by PSD and PNL) and 18.9% George Simion (AUR). 12.1% of voters would opt for Elena Lasconi (USR), and 10.5% for Diana Şoşoacă (SOS Romania).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simonescu)