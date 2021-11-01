Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Renault names new GM at Romanian carmaker Dacia

11 January 2021
French group Renault has appointed Mihai Bordeanu as Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe and Country Head Romania.

Bordeanu, who was previously VP Marketing at Dacia, replaces Christophe Dridi, who was promoted to VP Global Access Industry and VP Industry Dacia and Lada. Dridi will thus coordinate Renault's industrial perimeter in Romania, Russia, and Morocco.

These management changes come after the group's brand reorganization into four business units - Renault, Dacia & Lada, Alpine, and New Mobility.

Mihai Bordeanu has 22 years of experience in marketing, trade and business in companies in the automotive and FMCG sectors. In 2006 he joined the Toyota team in Romania, where he held the positions of marketing director, commercial director, and director of the Lexus brand for the Balkans division.

In 2010, he joined Renault as marketing director at Renault Commercial Roumanie for the Dacia and Renault brands. Since 2014, he has been Marketing Director of the Renault Group for the markets of Great Britain, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta ("North Territory"), and then Marketing Director for the Eurasia region. In September 2019, he was appointed VP Marketing Dacia.

He graduated from the Faculty of Cybernetics within the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and attended general management programs in specialized organizations such as London Business School and CEDEP (INSEAD).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Grup Renault)

