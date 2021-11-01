Renault names new GM at Romanian carmaker Dacia

French group Renault has appointed Mihai Bordeanu as Managing Director Dacia Brand South Eastern Europe and Country Head Romania.

Bordeanu, who was previously VP Marketing at Dacia, replaces Christophe Dridi, who was promoted to VP Global Access Industry and VP Industry Dacia and Lada. Dridi will thus coordinate Renault's industrial perimeter in Romania, Russia, and Morocco.

These management changes come after the group's brand reorganization into four business units - Renault, Dacia & Lada, Alpine, and New Mobility.

Mihai Bordeanu has 22 years of experience in marketing, trade and business in companies in the automotive and FMCG sectors. In 2006 he joined the Toyota team in Romania, where he held the positions of marketing director, commercial director, and director of the Lexus brand for the Balkans division.

In 2010, he joined Renault as marketing director at Renault Commercial Roumanie for the Dacia and Renault brands. Since 2014, he has been Marketing Director of the Renault Group for the markets of Great Britain, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta ("North Territory"), and then Marketing Director for the Eurasia region. In September 2019, he was appointed VP Marketing Dacia.

He graduated from the Faculty of Cybernetics within the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and attended general management programs in specialized organizations such as London Business School and CEDEP (INSEAD).

(Photo source: Grup Renault)