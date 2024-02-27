HR

Microsoft aiming to hire over 400 people in Romania, cites the country’s economic potential

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The local subsidiary of the American giant Microsoft, one of the largest IT companies in the world, aims to hire over 400 people this year, according to Bogdan Putinică, the general manager of Microsoft Romania. 

The company already has around 1,550 employees in Romania.

"The main reason for hiring is Romania's economic potential," Bogdan Putinică said. "In France, if you want to hire 400 people, it's much harder. You need 5 years to reach this number," he added, cited by Profit.ro.

According to the company's data, there are 150 positions open.

"We are looking for software engineers, technical support specialists, technical solutions specialists," mentioned Putinică.

He pointed out that at the European level, the subsidiary in Romania is the second largest, after the one in Ireland.

"For the Microsoft group, Romania is evaluated as being a high-growth country," stated the company representative. "Technology consumption has increased, both at the level of individuals, but also at the level of companies and institutions, and this consumption has been reflected in our business, which grew in 2023," he further said. 

Public data shows that in 2022 the local subsidiary of Microsoft recorded a turnover of RON 684.3 million (EUR 137.7 million) , over 22% higher than the previous year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Microsoft aiming to hire over 400 people in Romania, cites the country’s economic potential

27 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The local subsidiary of the American giant Microsoft, one of the largest IT companies in the world, aims to hire over 400 people this year, according to Bogdan Putinică, the general manager of Microsoft Romania. 

The company already has around 1,550 employees in Romania.

"The main reason for hiring is Romania's economic potential," Bogdan Putinică said. "In France, if you want to hire 400 people, it's much harder. You need 5 years to reach this number," he added, cited by Profit.ro.

According to the company's data, there are 150 positions open.

"We are looking for software engineers, technical support specialists, technical solutions specialists," mentioned Putinică.

He pointed out that at the European level, the subsidiary in Romania is the second largest, after the one in Ireland.

"For the Microsoft group, Romania is evaluated as being a high-growth country," stated the company representative. "Technology consumption has increased, both at the level of individuals, but also at the level of companies and institutions, and this consumption has been reflected in our business, which grew in 2023," he further said. 

Public data shows that in 2022 the local subsidiary of Microsoft recorded a turnover of RON 684.3 million (EUR 137.7 million) , over 22% higher than the previous year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook
27 February 2024
Politics
Austria's interior minister hasn't changed his mind on Schengen enlargement
27 February 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica earmarks EUR 189 mln to refurbish Vidraru hydropower plant
26 February 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom gets Resilience funds for two green hydrogen plants in Romania
26 February 2024
Culture
Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan wins Silver Bear at Berlinale 2024
26 February 2024
Politics
Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger
23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers