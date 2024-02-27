Microsoft aiming to hire over 400 people in Romania, cites the country’s economic potential

The local subsidiary of the American giant Microsoft, one of the largest IT companies in the world, aims to hire over 400 people this year, according to Bogdan Putinică, the general manager of Microsoft Romania.

The company already has around 1,550 employees in Romania.

"The main reason for hiring is Romania's economic potential," Bogdan Putinică said. "In France, if you want to hire 400 people, it's much harder. You need 5 years to reach this number," he added, cited by Profit.ro.

According to the company's data, there are 150 positions open.

"We are looking for software engineers, technical support specialists, technical solutions specialists," mentioned Putinică.

He pointed out that at the European level, the subsidiary in Romania is the second largest, after the one in Ireland.

"For the Microsoft group, Romania is evaluated as being a high-growth country," stated the company representative. "Technology consumption has increased, both at the level of individuals, but also at the level of companies and institutions, and this consumption has been reflected in our business, which grew in 2023," he further said.

Public data shows that in 2022 the local subsidiary of Microsoft recorded a turnover of RON 684.3 million (EUR 137.7 million) , over 22% higher than the previous year.

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu | Dreamstime.com)