Romanian employee community Undelucram.ro partners with LinkedIn to offer skill-building courses

Undelucram.ro, one of the largest online employee communities in Romania, has recently forged a partnership with LinkedIn, a leading professional network, allowing companies to access and purchase LinkedIn Learning’s extensive library of skill-building courses.

LinkedIn Learning is an intelligent skill-building platform that empowers employees to develop the right skills to advance their careers, and helps organizations grow and retain talent. The platform includes over 20,000 courses taught by expert instructors across business, technical, and creative categories.

Upskilling and reskilling have emerged as top priorities for organizations worldwide. According to LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace report, the skills needed for any given job are changing more rapidly than ever before. Data shows that since 2015, skill sets for jobs have changed by around 25%. By 2027, this number is expected to double, according to the press release from the two companies.

LinkedIn Learning stands as the top choice for 80 of the Fortune 100 companies, offering a personalized learning experience tailored to individual needs, ensuring that employees gain applicable, sought-after skills right from the start. Some of the most 10 popular courses on LinkedIn Learning are: Goal Setting: Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365), Interpersonal Communication, Cultivating a Growth Mindset, Using Questions to Foster Critical Thinking and Curiosity, Essentials of Team Collaboration, Unconscious Bias, Communicating with Confidence, Speaking Confidently and Effectively or Learning the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP).

“We understand the profound impact of skills beyond what’s written on a CV, and this partnership with LinkedIn aligns perfectly with our goal to become even more relevant to our B2B and B2C clients. Our initiative also addresses a significant gap in the Romanian workforce, where only 8% of employees cite professional development prospects as a reason for staying at their current job. This factor ranks seventh among the top reasons Romanians choose a particular job, trailing salary package, job stability, and team dynamics,” said Costin Tudor, CEO Undelucram.ro.

According to LinkedIn data compiled between July 2022 and July 2023, companies whose employees exhibited outstanding skill development in the preceding 12 months boast a 15% higher internal mobility rate compared to those where employees did not excel.

“Businesses need to acquire new skills at an unprecedented rate, which means they have to help their employees evolve through upskilling and internal mobility. Whereas in the past, companies relied heavily on talent acquisition as the primary means to obtain new skills, this strategy is no longer sufficient in today’s dynamic labor market and business landscape. We believe this partnership with Undelucram will lead to a significant increase in the skill level of employees," stated Elena Semenova, Head of Central Eastern Europe, LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

