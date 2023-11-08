Real Estate

Central Romania: New Mercure hotel opens in Sibiu

08 November 2023

Leading hospitality group Accor announced on November 8 the opening of a new Mercure hotel in Sibiu, central Romania, developed in partnership with local company Compa SA.

Located close to the Sub Arini Park, Mercure Sibiu Arsenal has 121 rooms, two restaurants, an indoor pool, and a generous conference area. Also, travellers visiting Sibiu by car can benefit from the 154 indoor and outdoor parking spaces.  

The new hotel will operate under a management agreement for 10 years between Accor and the local investor Compa SA Sibiu.

“Strengthening Accor’s presence in Sibiu, one of Romania’s most picturesque and culturally rich cities of Romania, has been a key target for us,” said Frank Reul, vice-president for development Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy, Eastern Europe, Balkans, Italy & Greece.

In his turn, Dan Băiașu, commercial director and deputy CEO at SC Compa, said: “Compa is one of the oldest companies in Sibiu with a history of more than 135 years. Our company has grown together with the city over the past century. We are excited to enter the hospitality industry, which is a new field for us, together with our partner Accor.”

Mercure is part of Accor, a leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, or flexible workspaces. Mercure hotels are located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 824 hotels in 62 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)

1

