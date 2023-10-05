Real Estate

Accor announces its first hotel in Cluj, set to open in 2025

05 October 2023

The Accor group, one of the most important hospitality groups globally, announced the opening of a new ibis Styles hotel in Cluj-Napoca. The property will be the first hotel operated by Accor in Cluj, Romania’s second most important city, and it is scheduled to open in April 2025.

The announcement came after the signing of a management agreement with Amera Group, in the presence of Calin Ile, former president of the Federation of the Romanian Hotel Industry.

ibis Styles Cluj will offer 110 rooms, including family rooms and rooms for guests with disabilities. The hotel will also include a restaurant and a large multipurpose conference room.

“The future opening of ibis Styles, Accor's first hotel in Cluj, marks a significant milestone for the group, as we expand our presence in this vibrant and dynamic market,” said Cătălina Toma, development director Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Brands. 

The hotel will be positioned close to Amera Tower Business Center, in the northwest part of the city, between two industrial parks, West Industrial Area and Tetarom I. Easily accessible by public transportation, it will enjoy direct access to European Route E81. The location is only 7 km away from the city center, and 5 km from Cluj Arena, home to the main sports and entertainment events in Cluj-Napoca. 

Cluj, already a key academic center, is also an important hub of innovation and economic growth in Romania. The city’s allure extends to the realm of tourism, with its historic architecture, bustling city center, and proximity to the stunning Transylvanian countryside. It is also the location of a plethora of events and festivals throughout the year, such as TIFF - Transylvania International Film Festival and the world-renowned Untold Festival.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sylvain Robin | Dreamstime.com)

