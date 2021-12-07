Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 13:54
Business

Central Romania: MedLife opens EUR 2.5 mln clinic in Sibiu

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private medical services provider MedLife has opened a clinic in Sibiu, following a EUR 2.5 million investment.

With the new opening, the company has reached a network of 30 clinics nationwide.

The clinic in Sibiu offers access to 26 medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, endocrinology, rheumatology, internal medicine and family medicine. It also has a center for children, covering specialties such as cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, nutrition illnesses, orthopedics, surgery, pulmonology, allergology, ophthalmology, and others. The new medical unit also includes centers for recovery, diabetes, and medical imaging and senology. 

The clinic is served by a team of more than 50 doctors.

MedLife has been present in Sibiu since 2018, when it acquired the medical services division of Polisano. The two hospitals and three clinics of Polisano, the lab network and the radiotherapy-oncology center have been part of the MedLife Group since then.

Last month, MedLife announced it completed the acquisition of 100% of OncoCard Hospital Brașov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 13:54
Business

Central Romania: MedLife opens EUR 2.5 mln clinic in Sibiu

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private medical services provider MedLife has opened a clinic in Sibiu, following a EUR 2.5 million investment.

With the new opening, the company has reached a network of 30 clinics nationwide.

The clinic in Sibiu offers access to 26 medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, endocrinology, rheumatology, internal medicine and family medicine. It also has a center for children, covering specialties such as cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, nutrition illnesses, orthopedics, surgery, pulmonology, allergology, ophthalmology, and others. The new medical unit also includes centers for recovery, diabetes, and medical imaging and senology. 

The clinic is served by a team of more than 50 doctors.

MedLife has been present in Sibiu since 2018, when it acquired the medical services division of Polisano. The two hospitals and three clinics of Polisano, the lab network and the radiotherapy-oncology center have been part of the MedLife Group since then.

Last month, MedLife announced it completed the acquisition of 100% of OncoCard Hospital Brașov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks