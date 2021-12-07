Central Romania: MedLife opens EUR 2.5 mln clinic in Sibiu

Private medical services provider MedLife has opened a clinic in Sibiu, following a EUR 2.5 million investment.

With the new opening, the company has reached a network of 30 clinics nationwide.

The clinic in Sibiu offers access to 26 medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, endocrinology, rheumatology, internal medicine and family medicine. It also has a center for children, covering specialties such as cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, nutrition illnesses, orthopedics, surgery, pulmonology, allergology, ophthalmology, and others. The new medical unit also includes centers for recovery, diabetes, and medical imaging and senology.

The clinic is served by a team of more than 50 doctors.

MedLife has been present in Sibiu since 2018, when it acquired the medical services division of Polisano. The two hospitals and three clinics of Polisano, the lab network and the radiotherapy-oncology center have been part of the MedLife Group since then.

Last month, MedLife announced it completed the acquisition of 100% of OncoCard Hospital Brașov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com