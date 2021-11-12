Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/12/2021 - 08:56
Business

MedLife confirms ongoing takeover of major oncology hospital in Brasov

12 November 2021
MedLife Medical System, the leader of Romania's private medical services market, announced it completed the acquisition of 100% of OncoCard Hospital Brașov, one of the most important diagnostic and oncological treatment centers in Romania.

The oncology hospital in Brasov was established on the company Onco Card Invest in 2012, following an investment of EUR 24 mln made by five local entrepreneurs: T&K Management, registered in Switzerland (20%), Pintea Radu Dorel (5%), Grigorescu Sorin (20%), Duţu Gheorghe (25%), Butuza Raluca-Livia (25%), Tudose Răzvan (5%). The group underwent an insolvency process in 2014-2019.

At the end of 2019, MedLife announced that it had concluded a contract to acquire the hospital in Brașov, pending review by the Competition Council.

The transaction will be analyzed by the Competition Council, MedLife confirmed on November 11, 2021. Once approved, it could become MedLife Group's second-largest transaction in 2021, after Neolife's approval.

According to MedLife representatives, the discussions for this acquisition were initiated at the end of 2019 but were postponed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed this year.

Onco Card SRL, which manages the Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment Center (Oncocard) in Brașov, increased its revenues last year by 21.2%, to RON 56.45 mln (EUR 11.5 mln), Bizbrasov.ro reported. At the same time, however, the company's profit decreased from RON 1.30 mln in 2019 to about RON 0.38 mln in 2020. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

29 October 2021
MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year
29 October 2021
MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year
