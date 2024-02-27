Medisprof opens oncology center in Piatra Neamț after EUR 3.5 mln investment

Medisprof Cancer Center, the largest private oncology center in Cluj-Napoca, inaugurated a new medical facility in Piatra Neamț, in northeastern Romania. The investment amounted to approximately EUR 3.5 million, with EUR 2.5 million representing Medisprof’s direct funding.

According to the company, part of the equipment was purchased within a European project.

The new oncology center in Piatra Neamț offers patients imaging services (computer tomography, mammography, ultrasound), chemotherapy services, functional explorations (bronchoscopy), psychological and nutritional counseling, genetic testing, home care services through Medis Home, and art therapy.

With over 20 years of experience in the private medical sector, the Medisprof Group opened the first medical oncology clinic in 2010 in Cluj-Napoca. The Medisprof Cancer Center was inaugurated in 2017. Currently, a new integrated oncology campus is being planned in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: the company)