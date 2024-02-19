New modular hospital opens in Constanţa after EUR 10 mln investment

A new modular hospital opened in the seaside city of Constanța on Monday, February 19, following a total investment of EUR 10 million, the City Hall announced. The modular building has 52 beds and completes the medical services provided by the city’s Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

The modular hospital has state-of-the-art medical devices and equipment, according to Constanța City Hall's announcement, and includes a pharmacy and a laboratory. Plus, it has a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system and computer tomography, with the imaging services being a first for the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases.

Vergil Chițac, the mayor of Constanța, commented: “This is an important moment for Constanța. 40 years have passed since a hospital was last built in the city, which is why the opening of the Modular Hospital is such a great reason for pride.”

According to the City Hall, the modular structure can be converted into a field hospital and meets all the requirements for managing and treating infectious diseases with a high risk of spreading.

In addition, the modernization, energy rehabilitation, consolidation, and expansion of the old building of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases is set to start this year, the authorities also announced. This project involves an investment of almost RON 28 million, of which almost RON 12 million will be used for the building’s consolidation.

“Moreover, the first steps have already been taken to create an administrative pavilion in the hospital courtyard, considering the fact that the hospital's infrastructure requires expansion. The necessary documents have been obtained so that by the end of the year, the work could be completed,” reads the announcement.

Also, in December of last year, a feasibility study was carried out for the construction of a new building in the hospital yard that would include an Emergency Department, Imaging, Intensive Care Unit, Immunocompromised Patient Unit, and a Specialty Outpatient Clinic.

