Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 16:57
Business

Local entrepreneurs expand Cluj-Napoca oncology centre and open new one in Piatra Neamt

30 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medisprof Cancer Center, a business developed by two Romanian doctors, announced that it is investing EUR 12 mln to build its second hospital in Cluj-Napoca where it already operates a unit specialised in chemotherapy services. The investors will also develop an oncology centre in Piatra Neamţ next year.

"The new hospital, with a double surface compared to the existing one, will provide complementary services to the current ones through surgery (4 robotic modular rooms), nuclear medicine, imaging and top radiotherapy. It is an investment of approximately EUR 12 mln only in the spaces dedicated to the most modern services," said doctor Adrian Udrea, the manager and co-founder of the hospital, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2017, he set up the Medisprof Cancer Center in Cluj-Napoca, a private hospital for oncology treatments in the western part of the country, together with his wife, doctor Carolina Udrea. The centre offers medical services in day hospitalization, radiotherapy with equipment and up-to-date techniques, imaging, and laboratory analysis.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:29
29 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 16:57
Business

Local entrepreneurs expand Cluj-Napoca oncology centre and open new one in Piatra Neamt

30 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medisprof Cancer Center, a business developed by two Romanian doctors, announced that it is investing EUR 12 mln to build its second hospital in Cluj-Napoca where it already operates a unit specialised in chemotherapy services. The investors will also develop an oncology centre in Piatra Neamţ next year.

"The new hospital, with a double surface compared to the existing one, will provide complementary services to the current ones through surgery (4 robotic modular rooms), nuclear medicine, imaging and top radiotherapy. It is an investment of approximately EUR 12 mln only in the spaces dedicated to the most modern services," said doctor Adrian Udrea, the manager and co-founder of the hospital, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2017, he set up the Medisprof Cancer Center in Cluj-Napoca, a private hospital for oncology treatments in the western part of the country, together with his wife, doctor Carolina Udrea. The centre offers medical services in day hospitalization, radiotherapy with equipment and up-to-date techniques, imaging, and laboratory analysis.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:29
29 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks