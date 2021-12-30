Local entrepreneurs expand Cluj-Napoca oncology centre and open new one in Piatra Neamt

Medisprof Cancer Center, a business developed by two Romanian doctors, announced that it is investing EUR 12 mln to build its second hospital in Cluj-Napoca where it already operates a unit specialised in chemotherapy services. The investors will also develop an oncology centre in Piatra Neamţ next year.

"The new hospital, with a double surface compared to the existing one, will provide complementary services to the current ones through surgery (4 robotic modular rooms), nuclear medicine, imaging and top radiotherapy. It is an investment of approximately EUR 12 mln only in the spaces dedicated to the most modern services," said doctor Adrian Udrea, the manager and co-founder of the hospital, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2017, he set up the Medisprof Cancer Center in Cluj-Napoca, a private hospital for oncology treatments in the western part of the country, together with his wife, doctor Carolina Udrea. The centre offers medical services in day hospitalization, radiotherapy with equipment and up-to-date techniques, imaging, and laboratory analysis.

(Photo source: the company)