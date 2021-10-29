MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian private medical services provider MedLife Medical System (M), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), confirmed the acquisition of 50% of the shares of Neolife Romania oncology centres, one of the largest medical players in the oncology segment in Romania and a well-known player in Eastern Europe.

The transaction awaits endorsement by the Competition Council.

This acquisition is an essential step in the development of oncology at the group level, Neolife being a solid brand in the radiation oncology and nuclear medicine market segments in Turkey, Romania, and the region, with exceptional results for Romanian patients.

MedLife is working on another 2 or 3 important M&A transactions in the oncology area to strengthen its network at the national level.

Neolife Romania has been operating for seven years in the Romanian market. It operates four medical centres and is a member of the Bozlu Group, Turkey, which owns 21 companies.

Neolife Romania, with a total of 250 employees and partners, closed 2020 with a turnover of RON 92 mln (EUR 19 mln), an increase of over 30% compared to 2019.

(Photo source: MedLife)