Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:29
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private medical services provider MedLife Medical System (M), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), confirmed the acquisition of 50% of the shares of Neolife Romania oncology centres, one of the largest medical players in the oncology segment in Romania and a well-known player in Eastern Europe.

The transaction awaits endorsement by the Competition Council.

This acquisition is an essential step in the development of oncology at the group level, Neolife being a solid brand in the radiation oncology and nuclear medicine market segments in Turkey, Romania, and the region, with exceptional results for Romanian patients.

MedLife is working on another 2 or 3 important M&A transactions in the oncology area to strengthen its network at the national level.

Neolife Romania has been operating for seven years in the Romanian market. It operates four medical centres and is a member of the Bozlu Group, Turkey, which owns 21 companies.

Neolife Romania, with a total of 250 employees and partners, closed 2020 with a turnover of RON 92 mln (EUR 19 mln), an increase of over 30% compared to 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 08:29
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private medical services provider MedLife Medical System (M), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), confirmed the acquisition of 50% of the shares of Neolife Romania oncology centres, one of the largest medical players in the oncology segment in Romania and a well-known player in Eastern Europe.

The transaction awaits endorsement by the Competition Council.

This acquisition is an essential step in the development of oncology at the group level, Neolife being a solid brand in the radiation oncology and nuclear medicine market segments in Turkey, Romania, and the region, with exceptional results for Romanian patients.

MedLife is working on another 2 or 3 important M&A transactions in the oncology area to strengthen its network at the national level.

Neolife Romania has been operating for seven years in the Romanian market. It operates four medical centres and is a member of the Bozlu Group, Turkey, which owns 21 companies.

Neolife Romania, with a total of 250 employees and partners, closed 2020 with a turnover of RON 92 mln (EUR 19 mln), an increase of over 30% compared to 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MedLife)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu