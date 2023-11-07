Real Estate

Retailer: construction materials’ prices dropped by up to 25% this year

07 November 2023

Prices of the main categories of construction materials are set to fall by up to 25% in 2023, according to an analysis by online retailer Mathaus, part of the Arabesque group, quoted by Economica.net.

According to the statistics office INS, the price of construction materials decreased by 3.7% y/y on average in January-August.

In 2023, the most important price adjustments were recorded for raw materials for furniture, where materials such as chipboard or MDF were sold 30% and 34% cheaper, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.

Other materials whose prices have fallen by up to 25% are concrete steel and materials for making thermosystems. The price of steel fell by 25%, and construction pipes and profiles also saw a 10% reduction. In the case of brick and BCA masonry, the average price per ton is 5% lower.

OSB boards have a 20% decrease in price, expanded polystyrene by 24% and mineral wool by 8%, while mortars have lower prices compared to the same period last year by up to 5%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

1

