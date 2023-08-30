Construction materials producer Etex invests EUR 28 mln in new factory near Bucharest

Etex Romania Building Performance, a manufacturer of plasterboard systems, plasters and grouts and supplier of fire protection solutions and high-performance insulation, will invest EUR 28 million in a new plasterboard factory near Bucharest. The plant will be put into operation in 2025.

With this new investment, Etex Group's financial involvement in Romania nears EUR 100 million.

"We are determined to continue our regional growth in Southeast Europe by investing locally in Romania. With the opening of the plasterboard factory near Bucharest, we will create 80 new jobs," said Andrei Popa, General Director Romania & Southeast Europe.

"The proximity to Bucharest, one of the cities with the greatest construction activity in recent years and the most important industrial center in Romania, will bring us closer to the moment when we will be able to use the plasterboard boards recovered from construction sites as raw material, thus encouraging a sustainable chain approach. We rely on good collaboration with the authorities with a view to our strategic expansion and to actively contribute to the transition to a green economy, capitalizing on the opportunities of the circular economy and the property of gypsum to be an easy-to-recycle material," he added.

Once completed, the factory near Bucharest will become the third production unit that Etex operates in Romania, where it currently has over 220 employees.

The group also operates two construction materials production units under the Siniat brand: the plasterboard factory in Turceni and the gypsum-based plasters, glazes, and plasters factory in Aghireșu, where it has made major investments in recent years in new facilities and technologies.

In recent years, the company has invested EUR 8 million to start the gypsum recovery project from Rovinari, and another EUR 1 million in a new gypsum drying and micronization facility at the Aghireșu factory.

(Photo source: the company)