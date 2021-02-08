Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 08:20
Business

US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) plans to hire 250 people for its global service centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The recruitment process is already open for 19 positions.

The two service centers in Romania will work on developing digital products and technology solutions for the industry.

"We will recruit for 250 internal roles, distributed approximately equally between the two centers, mainly in the following areas: software development, data science and engineering, DevOps, SecurityOps, and cloud engineering. We will thus add to the continuously growing team in the US," Michael Makar, head of MassMutual Romania, told Ziarul Financiar.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 08:20
Business

US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) plans to hire 250 people for its global service centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The recruitment process is already open for 19 positions.

The two service centers in Romania will work on developing digital products and technology solutions for the industry.

"We will recruit for 250 internal roles, distributed approximately equally between the two centers, mainly in the following areas: software development, data science and engineering, DevOps, SecurityOps, and cloud engineering. We will thus add to the continuously growing team in the US," Michael Makar, head of MassMutual Romania, told Ziarul Financiar.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic