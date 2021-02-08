US insurer MassMutual to hire 250 for Bucharest, Cluj centers

American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) plans to hire 250 people for its global service centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The recruitment process is already open for 19 positions.

The two service centers in Romania will work on developing digital products and technology solutions for the industry.

"We will recruit for 250 internal roles, distributed approximately equally between the two centers, mainly in the following areas: software development, data science and engineering, DevOps, SecurityOps, and cloud engineering. We will thus add to the continuously growing team in the US," Michael Makar, head of MassMutual Romania, told Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: the company)